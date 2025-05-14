Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 192,757 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 428.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,757 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of DNOW worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DNOW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,063,000 after buying an additional 543,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,197,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DNOW by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DNOW by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 112,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DNOW by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 98,437 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

