Jane Street Group LLC Sells 14,541 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Arcus Biosciences worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,704. This represents a 238.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

