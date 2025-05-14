Jane Street Group LLC Sells 7,135 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Pathward Financial worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $267,437,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,203,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,141,000 after buying an additional 151,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,365,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 62,931 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $129,975.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $391,331.43. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $809,195.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,382.50. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock worth $1,403,123. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.



