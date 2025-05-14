Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 88,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 78,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Japan Exchange Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

