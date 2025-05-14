JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. 8,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 4,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

JAPAN POST BANK Trading Down 1.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.