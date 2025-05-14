John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,916,000. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.