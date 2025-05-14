Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $101.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

JCI opened at $96.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $97.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $123,586.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,224.64. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $14,652,471.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,044,983.38. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,290 shares of company stock valued at $53,188,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

