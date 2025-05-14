JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

MP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $20.78 on Monday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.24.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,650,039.66. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,924. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in MP Materials by 20.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

