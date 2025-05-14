Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.57 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 11.8% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.

AAPL stock opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

