Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBNK

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $555.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 297.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.