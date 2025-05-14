Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.2%

KMT stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $59,207,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $7,453,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,543,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,106,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $5,543,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

