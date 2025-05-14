Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading 2.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.01 and last traded at $141.01. 4,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.50.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Stock Up 2.6%

About Kinaxis

The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.01.

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.