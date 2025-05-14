Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 3.8%
Shares of KFS opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $9.58.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,392,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 47.9% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 755,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,585 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 368.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
