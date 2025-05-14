Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $26,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,769,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 337,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,005,000 after acquiring an additional 322,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

