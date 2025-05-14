Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 215.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 199,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 144,671 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 123,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 113,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $897.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.61. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

