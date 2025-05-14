Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 224,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 373,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRKNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares began coverage on Kraken Robotics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on Kraken Robotics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

