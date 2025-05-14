Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Landstar System by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,695,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.99.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

