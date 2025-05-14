LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $90.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,203,000 after buying an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,848,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

