Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE LNC opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,854,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,753,000 after acquiring an additional 208,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,951,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

