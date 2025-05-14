Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.83% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $32,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,551.68. This trade represents a 72.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

