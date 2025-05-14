LiveRamp (RAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $185.41 million for the quarter.

NYSE RAMP opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,970.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

