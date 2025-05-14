LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (YHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($22.73) per share for the quarter.

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($59.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($22.75) by ($36.75). LQR House Inc. – Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 119.93% and a negative net margin of 630.38%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect LQR House Inc. – Common Stock to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ YHC opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

LQR House, Inc provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

