Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Lucky Strike Entertainment stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.42 million. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Lev Ekster purchased 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,990.80. This trade represents a 4.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $20,165,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,981.68. This trade represents a 77.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,197 shares of company stock valued at $493,533. 79.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

