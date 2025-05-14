Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.85. 1,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

About Maple Leaf Foods

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

