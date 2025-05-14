MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

MARA Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MARA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,680,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,214,565. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,610. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in MARA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MARA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MARA by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 372,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MARA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 899,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 135,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

