MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in MasTec were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.78. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $89.96 and a one year high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

