Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.53. 115,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 42,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
Mawson Gold Trading Down 3.8%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.
About Mawson Gold
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
