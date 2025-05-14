Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 368.57% and a negative net margin of 93.68%. On average, analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

