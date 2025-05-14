MediWound (MDWD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MediWound Stock Up 6.8%
MDWD stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. MediWound has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
