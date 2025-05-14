Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Shares Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

