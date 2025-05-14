Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Shares Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Melrose Industries Stock Down 5.1%
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Melrose Industries
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.