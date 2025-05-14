Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PHINIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:PHIN opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.59.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

