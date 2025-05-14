Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $39,739,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,995,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,955.12 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,773.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,008.58.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

