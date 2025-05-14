Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $471,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 800,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,971,000 after buying an additional 79,001 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,652,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $220,882,000 after buying an additional 349,878 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.95.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

