Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $90,478,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,129,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in MongoDB by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.78.

MongoDB stock opened at $195.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $379.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $258,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,148,369 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

