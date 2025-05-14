Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.