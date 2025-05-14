Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Tiptree at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tiptree by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
Tiptree Trading Up 0.7%
NASDAQ TIPT opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $809.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.16. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $26.90.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $497.43 million during the quarter.
Tiptree Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Tiptree Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tiptree
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.