Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,371 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.8%

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.