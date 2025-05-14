Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $861,609.14. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.1%

AB opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

