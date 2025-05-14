Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,890 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,537,000 after buying an additional 101,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $310.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.41.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,169 shares of company stock worth $28,520,995. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

