Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Stock Up 2.5%

MCY stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 772.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

