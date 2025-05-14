Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,576 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,952 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $133,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradyco Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,230,000. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Acas LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 177,933 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $74,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of MSFT opened at $449.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

