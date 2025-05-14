Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 122,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 243,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$113.27 million, a P/E ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

