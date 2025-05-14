Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.
TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.
Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $64.66.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
