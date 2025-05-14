Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mplx has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

