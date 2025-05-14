MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in MYR Group were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

MYR Group Stock Up 2.8%

MYRG opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $168.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.