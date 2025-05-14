National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in National Vision were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,411,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in National Vision by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of EYE opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

