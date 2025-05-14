Needham & Company LLC Lowers Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target to $11.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Annexon Stock Performance
Annexon stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.24.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
