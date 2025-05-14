Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $336.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

