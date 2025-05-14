Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Niterra Trading Up 10.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Niterra Company Profile

Niterra Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines and technical ceramics in Japan and internationally. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resistor cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

