Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 550,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,928 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,055,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 185,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE RNG opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.53 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $3,528,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,774.40. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

